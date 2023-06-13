Lionel Messi says he's unlikely to play another World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who has recently signed for MLS side Inter Miami, has said that it is unlikely for him to play another World Cup tournament, according to a report by AFP citing the Argentine's interview with China's Titan Sport.

"I have said several times before that I don't think so, that (2022) was my last World Cup," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner replied when asked if there is a chance for him to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup," Messi asserted.

Read | Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

Messi is currently in China with his national side, where Argentina will face Australia in a friendly ahead of his move to Miami.

Terms of an agreement with Inter Miami are unclear at this point, although Messi would almost certainly raise the bar for the highest salary in MLS history. Toronto FC is paying Lorenzo Insigne a record $14 million.

ESPN reported that Inter Miami offered him a minority stake in the club, which is owned by billionaire businessman Jorge Mas, his brother Jose and retired soccer great David Beckham.

ESPN also reported that Messi's deal could include an agreement with Apple TV, which holds the league's broadcast rights. An Apple TV deal would be separate from an MLS contract.

As for the MLS, Messi's arrival would mark the league's biggest splash signing since Beckham joined the LA Galaxy in 2007.

MLS commissioner Don Garber told The Athletic in March that bringing Messi to the United States would be a boon for the league.

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game," Garber said of Messi. "So when there are rumors of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down."



(With Reuters inputs)