Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 at Anfield

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling clash at Anfield on Saturday to climb to seventh in the table.
Jota headed in the opener three minutes into the second half following a corner but Forest drew level when former Liverpool fullback Neco Williams ran on to Morgan Gibbs-White's pass to send a deflected shot past Alisson.
Also Read | 'Future already started' for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Jota restored Liverpool's lead with a sharp finish on the turn in the 55th minute but Liverpool were pegged back again when Virgil Van Dijk's clearing header fell to an unmarked Gibbs-White, who fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.
Liverpool were back on top three minutes later when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah with a low free kick and the Egyptian striker held off Remo Freuler before side-footing past Keylor Navas.
Forest came agonisingly close to snatching a point when Taiwo Awoniyi sent an acrobatic effort over the bar and substitute Brennan Johnson hit the crossbar with a delicate chip with Alisson beaten, but Liverpool clung on to take all three points.
Juergen Klopp's men moved on to 50 points, one behind sixth-placed Aston Villa, while the defeat saw Forest drop to second-bottom in the table.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention
Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane
Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art
Sound check