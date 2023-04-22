Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 at Anfield

Liverpool edge struggling Forest 3-2 at Anfield

Juergen Klopp's men moved on to 50 points, one behind sixth-placed Aston Villa, while the defeat saw Forest drop to second-bottom in the table

Reuters
Reuters, Liverpool,
  • Apr 22 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 23:16 ist
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal past Nottingham Forest's Keylor Navas. credit: Reuters Photo

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were on target as Liverpool edged Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling clash at Anfield on Saturday to climb to seventh in the table.

Jota headed in the opener three minutes into the second half following a corner but Forest drew level when former Liverpool fullback Neco Williams ran on to Morgan Gibbs-White's pass to send a deflected shot past Alisson.

Also Read | 'Future already started' for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jota restored Liverpool's lead with a sharp finish on the turn in the 55th minute but Liverpool were pegged back again when Virgil Van Dijk's clearing header fell to an unmarked Gibbs-White, who fired an unstoppable shot into the corner.

Liverpool were back on top three minutes later when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah with a low free kick and the Egyptian striker held off Remo Freuler before side-footing past Keylor Navas.

Forest came agonisingly close to snatching a point when Taiwo Awoniyi sent an acrobatic effort over the bar and substitute Brennan Johnson hit the crossbar with a delicate chip with Alisson beaten, but Liverpool clung on to take all three points.

Juergen Klopp's men moved on to 50 points, one behind sixth-placed Aston Villa, while the defeat saw Forest drop to second-bottom in the table.

Football
liverpool
Premier League
Sports News

