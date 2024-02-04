Love and heartbreak as 'King' Messi's Inter Miami hit Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Lionel Messi's three days of adulation in Hong Kong ended in heartbreak for his fans as the Argentine did not take to the field in Inter Miami's 4-1 win against a local League XI in a friendly played in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday.

Messi was on the bench along with former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, but neither were brought on. There had been concerns that Messi, who made a substitute appearance in Miami's 6-0 defeat at Al-Nassr on Friday, had a hamstring injury.

Some 40,000 fans had flocked to Hong Kong Stadium for Saturday's training session alone, chanting "Messi! Messi! Messi!" and holding aloft copies of his number 10 jersey as he and club co-owner David Beckham interacted with local children.

"I started watching football because of Messi. He's been my idol since day one," said 16-year-old Aasir Mubarak. "It's my first day looking at Messi in person, so it's going to be a very special day and I'll remember this for life."