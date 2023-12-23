Manchester City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Alvarez had the travelling City fans cheering 40 seconds after kick off. Keeper Fabio did well to push Nathan Ake's long shot off the post but Alvarez was quick to the rebound, stooping to his hands and knees to chest it home.

Nino scored an own goal in the 27th minute, deflecting a shot from Phil Foden sideways into the net.

Foden put the game away in the 72nd minute when he slid to poke in a hard cross across the box from Alvarez.

Alvarez completed his brace in the 88th with a strike from just inside the box, prompting delighted City fans to break into "Blue Moon."