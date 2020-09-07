Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 07 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 15:45 ist
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte. Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12.

Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester City
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Riyad Mahrez

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 