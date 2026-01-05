<p>Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, the Premier League club said on Monday, a day after they were held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.</p><p>"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the club said in a statement.</p><p>Manchester United are 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, and have won only one of their last five matches.</p>.New low for Manchester United as fourth-tier Grimsby Town knock them out of League Cup.<p>The decision comes a day after Amorim had bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.</p><p>Amorim had looked downbeat on Friday when discussing potential transfers, and after Leeds draw the Portuguese coach grew visibly irritated when pressed about whether he still had the board's confidence.</p><p>The 40-year-old cut off reporters with a sharp rebuke about "selective information" before launching into an emphatic defence of his position.</p><p>Amorim made clear he has no intention of walking away from Old Trafford, repeatedly emphasising his managerial authority over simply coaching duties.</p>