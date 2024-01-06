Mario Zagallo, Brazil's four-time World Cup winner, passes away at 92

"My father didn't want me to be a football player, he wouldn't let me," Zagallo said in an interview published by the CBF. "Back then it wasn't a profession that was respected, society didn't look kindly on it... That's why I say football came into my life by accident."

Zagallo started off as a left midfielder, wearing the No. 10 shirt, which back then, before Pele, had not yet assumed the significance it has today. But intuition told him he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I saw it would be hard to get into the Brazil side wearing the No. 10 shirt as there were lots of great players in that position," he said. "So I moved from left midfield to left wing."

He also moved from America to Flamengo, where he won three Carioca state championship medals. The latter half of his career was spent at city rivals Botafogo, where he won two more state titles.

His first World Cup came in Sweden in 1958, where he started all six matches and played alongside Garrincha and Pele, who was then just 17.

"I was 27 and Pele was 17," he said. "That's why I say that I never played with him, but that he played with me."

Four years later in Chile he was champion again, but he only guaranteed his place after making some tactical alterations. Zagallo would hang back to help mark the rival full back and when his side won the ball he would roar up the wing. It was unusual for forwards to help out in defense and he is credited with changing the way wingers played the game.

MEXICO 1970

As coach, Zagallo led a string of Brazilian clubs, but he made his mark when he was drafted to replace the controversial Joao Saldanha as Brazil coach just months before the 1970 Mexico World Cup.

Brazil's form had been erratic and they were not fancied, but Zagallo pulled the star-studded team together, capping a tremendous show with a memorable 4-1 triumph over Italy in the final.

Zagallo stayed on until 1974, taking Brazil to fourth place in West Germany, but it was a disappointing performance that was followed by spells managing clubs back home and national sides in the Middle East.

He was an assistant to Parreira in 1994 when Brazil won their fourth title, and in 2006, when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals. He was also in charge in 1998 when Brazil lost 3-0 to hosts France in the final after star striker Ronaldo was hit by convulsions just hours before the match.

The 2006 denouement was a tough one for Zagallo, who had been unwell in the lead-up to the tournament. He was clearly finding management a strain, and retired from the game.

Always ebullient and ever popular, he did not disappear from public view, though, and often appeared on television, at gala awards and helping out at the CBF.

He married in 1955 to Alcina de Castro and remained with her until her death in 2012. The couple had four children.