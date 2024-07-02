Home
Messi back at training ahead of Argentina's Copa America quarter-final

Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 11:14 IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Published 02 July 2024, 11:14 IST
