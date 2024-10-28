Home
Mumbai FC and Odisha FC share spoils in ISL

Goals by talismanic strikers Roy Krishna (14th minute) for Odisha FC and Nikolaos Karelis (23rd) for Mumbai resulted in both teams sharing the honours.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:35 IST

Comments
Published 27 October 2024, 19:35 IST
