Mumbai sweep BFC for a four

Mumbai City FC put in a masterful performance, outplaying Bengaluru FC 4-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.
Two goals in either half handed the Blues their first home defeat in the league since last December. Simon Grayson’s men remained ninth, while Mumbai City climbed up to fourth.
Despite playing their first ISL match in over a month, the visitors bore no signs of rustiness. Interim head coach Anthony Fernandes got his tactics and team selection spot on.
From the start, Mumbai City played their way out of Bengaluru’s press with ease. Just as Bengaluru FC were finding their rhythm, Mumbai City took the lead against the run of play in the 11th minute.
Former BFC player Rahul Bheke played a pin-point pass to Greg Stewart on the right. Stewart supplied a perfectly weighted cut-back to Abdenasser El Khayati, and the Dutchman made no mistake.
Javi Hernandez came close to scoring as BFC pushed on in search of the equaliser. The Spaniard’s curling effort was saved by ‘keeper Phurba Lachenpa at full stretch.
The hosts were sloppy in possession, while Mumbai City were clinical in executing penetrative passes at will.
The Islanders doubled their advantage just under the half-hour mark. Left-back Akash Mishra rifled home from range after a poor corner clearance fell kindly to him. The shot took a slight deflection off Javi to leave Gurpreet Singh Sandhu no chance.
All hopes of a Bengaluru FC comeback were extinguished early in the second half, as the hosts conceded two sloppy penalties.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz added the third from the spot in the 57th minute after Robin Yadav handled the ball.
Barely four minutes later, substitute Chingambam Shivaldo Singh brought the speedy Akash Mishra down, and Lallianzuala Chhangte, fresh off the bench himself, sent Gurpreet the wrong way once again.
Lachenpa was called into action as BFC peppered the goal in search of a late consolation, but the keeper was up to the task.
Result: Bengaluru FC: 0 lt to Mumbai City FC: 4 (Abdenasser El Khayati 11th, Akash Mishra 30th, Jorge Pereyra Diaz 57th, Lallianzuala Chhangte 61st).