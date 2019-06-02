Now Neymar accused of rape

A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris last month.

After the revelation, the player used Instagram to publish a 7-minute video that includes WhatsApp messages he says he exchanged with the accuser in a friendly way days later.

Neymar calls the incident "a setup" and insists it is an attempt of extortion against him.

The document obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday says the incident took place May 15 at 8:20 p.m. in a hotel. The woman went to police Friday in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo state's Public Security Secretariat, which oversees police, confirmed in a statement that the complaint was registered, but did not offer details.

Once more involved in an incident off the pitch, Neymar said he fell in a trap and will learn from the incident.

"There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. On the next day nothing happened," the striker said.

"I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened."

The first messages in Neymar's video are dated March 11. The video includes multiple erotic photos and messages he said he exchanged with the accuser. The last date that appears on the video is of May 16, with no reference to the alleged crime.

Earlier his father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, said his son had consensual sexual relations with the accuser and was blackmailed by her lawyer after they broke up.

Neymar's father said he has evidence that his son was blackmailed, including pictures and witnesses, but did not show either in the interview.

He also said his son is already preparing his defense for a legal case if needed.

The woman says she and the Brazil star met in France after exchanging Instagram messages.

She told police a representative of the Paris Saint-Germain player named Gallo allegedly bought her tickets to Paris and booked her a hotel room. She said Neymar arrived apparently drunk at the hotel.

The woman described to police that they "touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim's will."

The text also says the woman left Paris two days later and said she did not file her complaint in Paris because she was shaken.

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation.

Neymar is in Brazil preparing for the Copa America starting next week.