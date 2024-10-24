Home
Nunez seizes chance to earn Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig

With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Uruguayan Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th minute by poking home Mohamed Salah's header.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:35 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 03:35 IST
