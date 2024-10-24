Nunez seizes chance to earn Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig

<p>Leipzig: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liverpool-fc">Liverpool's</a> Darwin Nunez took full advantage of a rare start with the winner in his side's 1-0 victory at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rb-leipzig">RB Leipzig</a> as their 100 per cent start in the Champions League continued on Wednesday.</p><p>With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Uruguayan Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th minute by poking home Mohamed Salah's header.</p><p>Nunez, who has been used predominantly as a substitute this season, also had a clear penalty turned down as he gave manager Arne Slot plenty to think about.</p>.Raphinha's hattrick guides Barcelona to 4-1 rout of Bayern.<p>Liverpool's club record sixth away win out of six in all competitions to start a season, maintains an excellent start to the Slot reign with the Dutchman winning 11 of his first 12 games since replacing Anfield favourite Juergen Klopp, something no Liverpool manager has achieved.</p><p>Liverpool are second in the 36-team Champions League group phase with nine points, sandwiched between Premier League rivals Aston Villa who also have nine and Manchester City (seven).</p><p>"We are really happy with the win, a difficult away game against a group one team," Slot said.</p><p>"We controlled the game for large parts except maybe for the last 15 minutes when we needed our centre backs and also our goalkeeper in two big moments.</p><p>"If we had left here with a draw I would have felt like we really lost something." Leipzig twice had goals disallowed and Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made two important saves as the Bundesliga club's wait for a first point goes on.</p><p>Leipzig looked fired up from the start and were the better side with Lois Openda having a superb effort ruled out for offside moments before Liverpool went ahead.</p><p>Salah rose to meet a cross and his header wrong-footed keeper Peter Gulacsi, appearing to be going inside the post before Nunez made absolutely sure with the final touch.</p><p>The goal sparked Liverpool into life and Nunez could not believe he was not awarded a penalty when he was clipped in the area by Willi Orban.</p><p>Alexis Mac Allister struck the crossbar with a dipping shot for Liverpool after the break but Slot's side were unable to extend their advantage and almost paid the price.</p><p>Kelleher, impressing as stand-in to injured first-choice Alisson, made great saves to first deny Benjamin Sesko after a mistake by Ibrahima Konate and then tipping away a deflected effort by Xavi Simons who later hobbled off.</p><p>Leipzig knew it was not their night when Openda turned in a low cross late on for what he thought was an equaliser but again his joy was cut short by an offside decision.</p>