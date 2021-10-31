'One of those days': Arsenal's Ramsdale delighted with Leicester heroics

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said his superb performance in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City was a case of everything working in his favour while manager Mikel Arteta called on the 23-year-old to remain grounded.

Ramsdale was in inspired form at the King Power Stadium as Arsenal, who had to endure a difficult start to the campaign after finishing eighth last season, made it nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.

His acrobatic leap to keep James Maddison's free-kick out before half-time was a contender for save of the season, as he palmed the ball away in spectacular fashion to stop it going into the top corner.

That effort left former goalkeepers including David Seaman and Peter Schmeichel awestruck while Arsenal supporters chanted "England number one".

"Maddison is a top free-kick taker. I've come up against him a couple of times in the league and training with the Under-21s so I was worried he was going to reverse it," Ramsdale told BT Sport.

"He didn't have too much pace on it which allowed me to get there, but it was just one of those days where it seemed like I was saving everything which was thrown at me and the lads were blocking everything - top day all round."

Arteta said Ramsdale, who has yet to win a full international cap, must keep working hard.

"I think when you dream big, it's always positive. Keep your feet on the ground," Arteta said.

"He needs to be doing what he's doing every day. Train the way he does, work as hard as he does, look after himself, have the mentality he has, and good performances ... the rest will come."

