Paolo Maldini's son Daniel makes Italy debut; third successive generation of the family to play for the Azzurri

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/italy">Italy</a> great Paolo Maldini's son Daniel made his debut for the Azzurri in Monday's 4-1 win over Israel, marking the first time three generations of a family have played for the country's national team.</p><p>Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini earned 126 caps while Cesare Maldini, Daniel's grandfather, played his last game for Italy 61 years ago.</p><p>Paolo Maldini attended the Nations League match in Udine and saw his son come on as a 74th-minute substitute.</p><p>"I'm happy that my parents came here, we'll talk when I get home," 23-year-old Monza forward Daniel Maldini said after the match.</p><p>"It was a strong, positive emotion, I am very happy to have played and that the match went well ... I hope to bring some quality, even if there is already too much, I try to help as much as I can."</p><p>Italy, who are top of their group with 10 points from four matches, visit Belgium and host France next month. </p>