Paris St Germain sign goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla on four-year deal

  • Sep 05 2020, 17:55 ist
Paris St Germain's Sergio Rico. Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris St Germain have signed Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a permanent four-year deal from Sevilla, the French champions said on Saturday.

Rico, 27, joined PSG on a season-long loan last September and played 10 games in all competitions, helping the side win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue and reach the final of the Champions League.

"The club would like to congratulate Sergio and wish him every success as he continues his career with the Rouge-et-Bleu," PSG said in a statement.

Rico, who has won one cap for Spain, made 170 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, winning two Europa League titles during his time with the Spanish club.

