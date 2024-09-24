Partizan fans vandalise dressing room, injure coach after 4-0 loss to Red Star

Partizan Belgrade fans vandalised their team's dressing room and left their head coach Aleksandar Stanojevic with a head injury after a 4-0 loss to rivals Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Monday.

Red Star have won the last three editions of the Belgrade derby and Monday's victory was the biggest since 1998 when they won by the same score.

"Disgruntled fans broke the glass, it's unpleasant. I came with band-aids to the press conference, but there's no reason to make a theatre," Stanojevic told reporters.