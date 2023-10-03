Pochettino's patience pays off as young guns fire Chelsea to victory

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said he never lost faith in his talented young players and that it was important they be given time to adapt to the Premier League after his side picked up their second win of the season by beating Fulham 2-0 on Monday.

Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who cost an initial 70 million euros ($75.78 million) in transfer fees in January, scored his first goal for the club, with striker Armando Broja also netting for the first time since his return from a serious knee injury.

"We need to understand that young people need time and need to settle. It's about adaptation," Pochettino said.