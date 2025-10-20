<p>A recent conversation with a representative from a national incubator network offered a quiet but important insight. During a discussion about a potential session about go-to-market strategy and marketing for artificial intelligence startups, a direct question was raised: how does the network define success for the startups it supports?</p>.<p>The response was clear and honest: “We create forums, bootcamps, mentoring. The startups decide what to leverage. We don’t specifically focus on maturity outcomes.”</p>.<p>This perspective is not uncommon. Across many programmes, the dominant narrative revolves around access—to mentors, customers, investors, and government platforms. For example, a recent incubation programme invitation promised: “What founders will get: Access to pilots, customers, 1:1 mentoring, connects with large number of funds and ecosystem partners.”</p>.<p>Such offerings are undeniably valuable. However, by design, they are enablers, not outcomes. The underlying assumption is that if access is provided, startups will know how to convert opportunities into value. In reality, many struggle—not because of lack of ability, but because they are still at early stages of development and learning to make the most of available opportunities.</p>.<p>Startups today navigate increasingly complex terrains marked by shifting technologies, evolving customer expectations, and heightened investor scrutiny. In this context, maturity is not merely a function of time or traction; it depends on strategic clarity and organisational depth.</p>.<p>This is precisely where incubators and accelerators can make a significant difference. Their role extends beyond merely opening doors; they have the opportunity to prepare startups to walk through those doors with confidence and clarity.</p>.<p><strong>Perspectives on startup maturity</strong></p>.<p>To support this journey, maturity must be viewed as a multi-dimensional construct. An overview of the maturity focus is provided in the adjacent table. A maturity matrix (see table) can serve as a tool for startups to self-assess and identify gaps, and shift focus from short-term traction to sustained progress. The assessment process is rigorous and should be revisited at various stages of evolution. </p>.<p>Most incubation programmes already offer a vibrant menu of support: mentorship hours, demo days, bootcamps on fundraising, networking with venture capitalists, and corporates. While each adds value, their true impact emerges when they are woven into a structured capability-building journey. Founders need more than visibility or exposure -- they need structured reflection, clarity on what to build next, and an environment that challenges them to think beyond the immediate and the urgent.</p>.<p><strong>Balancing autonomy and structure</strong></p>.<p>Within the startup ecosystem, it is widely believed that founders know best and should choose the interventions they need. This autonomy is crucial. But structure and reflection are not constraints on autonomy—they are tools to enhance it.</p>.<p>It is common to see startups opt for marketing bootcamps when their real challenge lies in product readiness, or to prioritise investor meetings before developing a clear stakeholder map. By adopting a maturity-first approach, founders can make choices based on insight rather than instinct.</p>.<p>The role of the incubator, therefore, is not to prescribe a rigid path. Instead, it is to serve as a mirror—offering frameworks, feedback, and focused interventions that help each founder shape their own evolution. Incubators have already played a pivotal role in catalysing India’s startup ecosystem. The next stage of impact, however, lies not in expansion, but in deepening engagement and support.</p>.<p><strong>The shift involves moving:</strong></p>.<p>From events to structured journeys</p>.<p>From access to capability</p>.<p>From celebrating pitches to building resilient business models</p>.<p>From transactional support to long-term partnership</p>.<p>A maturity lens enables programmes to adapt, personalise, and elevate their impact—while preserving the agility that allows startups to thrive.</p>.<p>When incubators transition from simply providing access to fostering enablement, the value they create compounds—benefiting founders, sectors, and the broader ecosystem.</p>.<p>Ultimately, what matters is not merely who founders connect with, but how prepared they are when those connections happen. True startup readiness encompasses maturity across multiple dimensions, including:</p>.<p>A well-defined market and customer focus, aligned with strategic fit and timing</p>.<p>Product and service readiness that enables full customer value realisation</p>.<p>Operational processes that are institutionalised, scalable, and strategic </p>.<p>Leadership and talent systems balancing current execution with future readiness </p>.<p>Technological capabilities strategically leveraged in both product and operations </p>.<p>Business models grounded in sound financial logic, risk anticipation, and scalability planning </p>.<p>The ability to think and act across time horizons—earning today, enabling future growth, and exploring disruptions</p>.<p>Incubators have a pivotal opportunity to support startups across these areas—not merely providing access, but by actively enabling maturity and long-term success.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an author and leadership coach)</em></p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. 