Premier League | Gabriel's header earns Arsenal 1-0 win at Spurs in feisty North London derby

London: Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty north London derby on Sunday to keep pace with early Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Spurs started sharper and David Raya was forced into early saves, turning Dejan Kulusevski's first-time effort behind before he clawed away a dangerous cross from the Sweden winger.

Record signing Dominic Solanke, making his home debut, squandered a good opening in the 14th minute after Arsenal lost possession deep in their own half, taking too long on the ball and allowing William Saliba to recover.

Arsenal fought their way into the contest, with Guglielmo Vicario tested by a Kai Havertz header before Gabriel Martinelli scuffed his shot with Bukayo Saka waiting centrally.

Jurrien Timber was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red card in the first half for a reckless challenge on Pedro Porro as he tried to retain possession.