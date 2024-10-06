Home
Premier League: Liverpool top table with win at Palace, Man City and Arsenal stay on their tails

Diogo Jota's early goal was enough for Liverpool to maintain their impressive start under new manager Arne Slot who has six wins from his opening seven Premier League games in charge.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 22:24 IST

