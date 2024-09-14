Premier League | Rashford ends goal drought in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Southampton

Rashford, who had gone 13 games without a goal, then ended his drought when he was left unmarked on the edge of the box to bend a diagonal shot in the far corner in the 41st.

Ten Hag had been criticised for starting Rashford but he has stuck by the much-maligned 26-year-old -- who had not found the back of the net since United's 2-0 win over Everton on March 9 -- saying pre-game that Rashford needed only a goal or an assist and "then he will fly".

"It's very important," the Dutchman said after the win. "It is so huge for him, for every striker, when the season starts you want to be on the scoring list. Now he has his first, I'm sure more will come."

Archer's penalty miss spoiled a stellar first league start for Southampton's Tyler Dibling. The 18-year-old, who had scored for England's Under-19 side in a loss to Germany four days earlier, drew the penalty when he dribbled at Diogo Dalot only to be taken down by the defender in the box.

That was the turning point, as the hosts were almost immediately punished for the miss but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale tipped a low shot from Joshua Zirkzee just wide of the net.

"It was a turning point for us," Onana said. "I'm happy for the guys, we had a great game, now we move on."

What started as a solid afternoon for Southampton had a wretched ending as Russell Martin's side failed to register a shot after the missed penalty and were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when defender Jack Stephens was sent off for a high tackle on Garnacho.

The Argentine forward smashed the ball in with almost the last kick of the game to seal the win for the visitors.

United finished with 20 shots to the home side's six.