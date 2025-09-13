<p>London: Martin Zubimendi's double and Viktor Gyokeres's tap-in gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning Ange Postecoglou to defeat in his first game as Forest boss.</p><p>Spain midfielder Zubimendi's first Arsenal goal, a stunning volley in the 32nd minute, capped a dominant first half for the hosts, though captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured after falling heavily on his right shoulder.</p><p>Arsenal doubled their lead within a minute of the restart, Eberechi Eze capitalising on poor defending by substitute Nicolo Savona to lay it on a plate for Gyokeres to score his third of the season.</p>.Premier League: Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick lifts Liverpool past Arsenal to table top.<p>Forest barely threatened until Chris Wood nearly scored with a chest goalward from Dan Ndoye's cross, but was denied by a superb save from David Raya on his 100th Arsenal appearance.</p><p>The game was petering out when Zubimendi put it to bed in the 79th minute with a simple header from Leandro Trossard's cross, prompting gleeful chants from Arsenal's fans towards Postecoglou, former manager of their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.</p><p>The Gunners' victory briefly moves them to the top of the table, with nine points from four games, above champions Liverpool on goal difference having played a game more.</p><p>Forest's second defeat of the campaign leaves them with four points from four games.</p><p>Arsenal controlled the opening period and ought to have led inside seven minutes when a free kick into the box fell at the feet of Mikel Merino – who scored a hattrick for Spain against Turkey on Sunday – but he shot straight at Matz Sels.</p><p>Odegaard's shoulder injury, having been forced off with a similar issue against Leeds United last month, will concern Mikel Arteta but his side nonetheless outplayed Forest.</p><p>Zubimendi gave them a deserved lead with a sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box, which zipped through a crowd of bodies, clipped Murillo's forehead and past the unsighted Sels.</p><p>There had been speculation as to whether Postecoglou – sacked by Spurs in the off-season – would immediately have Forest playing his characteristic ultra-attacking football.</p><p>But the visitors looked toothless on their rare forays forward and never looked likely to get back into the contest after Gyokeres made it 2-0 in the 46th minute.</p><p>Arsenal fans told Postecoglou that "you're getting sacked in the morning" and, while that is obviously premature, he will need to improve Forest's performances quickly.</p>