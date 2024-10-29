Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Qatar's Akram Afif reclaims AFC Player of the Year honour, Seike takes women's award

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min was named the AFC Men's International Player of the Year and Australian Ellie Carpenter won the women's award
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 13:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 13:38 IST
sportsFootballQatarAsian Football ConfederationPlayer of the Year

Follow us on :

Follow Us