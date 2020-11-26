Champions League: Real Madrid beats Inter Milan

Real Madrid wins 2-0 against Inter Milan in Champions League

The only other win for 13-time champion Madrid was a 3-2 victory over Inter in Spain three weeks ago

AP
AP, Milan,
  • Nov 26 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 14:27 ist
Inter Milan's Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic concedes the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Inter Milan vs Real Madrid. Credit: AFP Photo

Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season's Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0.

Eden Hazard converted a penalty early in the first half Wednesday and Rodrygo's header deflected in off Inter defender Achraf Hakimi in the 59th minute as Madrid remained one point behind Group B leader Borussia Mönchengladbach, which eased to a 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The only other win for 13-time champion Madrid was a 3-2 victory over Inter in Spain three weeks ago after it opened with a stunning home loss to Shakhtar.

Gladbach leads the group with eight points, Madrid has seven, Shakhtar has four and Inter two.

Before kickoff, the teams lined the centre circle for a minute of silence in honour of soccer great Diego Maradona, who died Wednesday at 60. The San Siro was empty of fans due to the coronavirus.

Nicolò Barella was penalized for running into Nacho to set up Hazard's penalty.

Madrid midfielder Lucas Vázquez then hit the post and Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal picked up his second yellow card after barely more than a half-hour — apparently for protests.

Substitute Vázquez also provided the cross for Rodrygo's header near the hour mark. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Real Madrid
Champions League
Inter Milan

What's Brewing

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Every bird has its own version of a song

Every bird has its own version of a song

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

 