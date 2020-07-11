Real Madrid's Marcelo could miss rest of La Liga season with adductor injury

Real Madrid's Marcelo could miss rest of La Liga season

Athletic Bilbao's Ander Capa (L) in action against Real Madrid's Marcelo (R) at La Liga 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is expected to miss the rest of the La Liga season after the club confirmed on Friday he has an adductor injury.

Tests showed Marcelo has a problem in his left adductor muscle and while Madrid has not given a recovery time, the Brazilian looks set to play no further part in the run-in.

Madrid's last league game will be away at Leganes on July 19.

Ferland Mendy is Marcelo's likely replacement, the Frenchman who has enjoyed an impressive opening year in Spain.

Marcelo will be hoping to regain fitness in time for Madrid's Champions League last 16-second leg away at Manchester City on August 7. City won the first leg 2-1.

