Real Madrid's Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or shortlist omission

Brazilian Rodrygo said his versatility may have cost him a Ballon d'Or nomination after the Real Madrid forward was not among the 30 names short-listed for the prestigious award.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered nine assists in 51 appearances for the club last season.

His Madrid team mates Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, as well as the now-retired Toni Kroos, were all nominated.

Kylian Mbappe, who arrived at Madrid from Paris St Germain in the close season, was also on the shortlist.

"I was upset, I think I deserved it," Rodrygo told ESPN. "I don't want to belittle the players who are there, I think they deserved it also.