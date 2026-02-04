Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Traffic chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway after tanker overturns; passengers stuck for over 12 hours share visuals online

Vehicles remained stationary near the accident site for several hours amid the traffic chaos stretching for over 12 hours, leaving passengers, including women and children, without food, water, and toilet facilities.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 04:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 04:47 IST
India NewsMumbaiPuneAccidenttrafficMumbai-Pune Expressway

Follow us on :

Follow Us