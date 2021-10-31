Sergio Aguero taken to hospital after feeling 'a little dizzy'

Aguero taken to hospital after feeling 'a little dizzy'

AP
AP, Barcelona,
  • Oct 31 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 10:37 ist
FC Barcelona's Sergio Aguero sustaining an injury. Credit: Reuters Photo

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital for “cardiological tests” after he was substituted during his team's 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou, the Spanish club said.

The Argentine had to be substituted in the 41st minute of the Spanish league match on Saturday. He was attended by team medics on the pitch after he motioned to the top of his chest and throat. After spending a minute stretched on the turf, he was able to walk off.

“I asked him and he said that he was a little dizzy, and I just heard that they have taken him to hospital. That is all I know,” Barcelona caretaker coach Barjuan said immediately after the game.

Local press reports said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance in the second half.

The 33-year-old Agüero joined Barcelona this season as a free agent from Manchester City. 

