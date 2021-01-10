Silva double earns City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

Silva double earns Manchester City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 10 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 21:32 ist
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Birmingham City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo

Bernardo Silva scored two goals and Phil Foden another as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over second-tier Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear.

Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in and Foden made it 3-0 before the break with a low strike from outside the box.

Riyad Mahrez thought he had added City's fourth around the hour-mark when he slotted in at the back post, but the goal was disallowed after the Algerian was ruled to have been offside. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester City
Birmingham
UK
FOOTBALL

