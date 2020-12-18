Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Manchester United and Leeds United

Solskjaer relishing Manchester United vs Leeds rivalry

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 18 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 21:17 ist
Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Credit: AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United's first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years on Sunday, recalling 'fiery' encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League.

The Norwegian came on as a substitute in the last Premier League meeting between the two sides in February 2004, months before Leeds tumbled out of the English top-flight.

They have met twice in cup competitions since then.

Leeds, then playing in the third tier, pulled off a giantkilling in the 2010 FA Cup, beating their bitter rivals 1-0 in the third round at Old Trafford before United avenged that with a 3-0 win in the League Cup a year later.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have attracted rave reviews for their thrilling style under the Argentine and will travel to Manchester full of confidence after a 5-2 trouncing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

United are also buoyant after coming from behind to beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-2 on Thursday -- climbing to sixth in the table.

"I can't wait," said Solskjaer. "It's been too long, of course. I know how much it means for our supporters, I know how much it means for our club.

"It's a different type of Leeds coming up with a coach that's really done a great job with them and will test us to the limit."

Solskjaer said he had enjoyed his regular clashes with Leeds as a player and his two goals in a 4-3 win for Alex Ferguson's men in 2002 were a particular highlight.

"There were fiery games, tackles flying in, players from both teams who were winners," he said. "We had a few fights, of course.

"Elland Road wasn't the quietest place when we came off the coach walking into the stadium and in the stadium, put it that way."

Manchester United
Leeds United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Marcelo Bielsa
English Premier League

