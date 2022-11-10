Special World Cup flights to carry Israeli and Palestinian fans: FIFA

Qatar has agreed to allow special direct flights from Israel carrying Israeli and Palestinian fans for the World Cup, FIFA announced Thursday.

A deal was brokered between Qatar and Israel, who do not have diplomatic relations, so that flights are "temporarily operated" during the World Cup, said a statement from world football's governing body. The tournament starts on November 20.

Read | Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

It was not clear, however, how many Palestinian fans would join the charter flights.

Israel normally severely restricts access to its main Ben Gurion Airport for residents of the Palestinian territories. FIFA said Palestinian access would be "subject to Israel's security requirements and operational capabilities".

All fans on the flights must have a match ticket and Qatar's special fan pass, the Hayya card, FIFA said, adding details about access for Palestinians would be given later.

More than 10,000 Israeli and Palestinian fans have tickets and fan passes, according to diplomatic sources.

Under FIFA's World Cup hosting accord, Qatar cannot refuse fans from any nation and talks have been held for many months on arrangements for Israeli fans.

A source with knowledge of the talks said that Qatar had insisted on Palestinians having access to the flights. The Gulf state also warned that the deal could be frozen if there was "an escalation" of troubles in Jerusalem, a source added.

"With this deal, Israelis and Palestinians will be able to fly together and enjoy football together," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed the accord without mentioning the question of Palestinian fans.

"After hard work over the course of many months, we have arranged for Israeli citizens to be able to fly to the World Cup in Qatar on direct flights, and the opening of an Israeli office in Qatar to provide services to fans coming for the World Cup," he said.

According to FIFA an "international travel company" will handle Israeli consular affairs during the that ends on December 18.

Qatar insisted that its tough stance on Israel has not changed.

"This is part of Qatar's commitment to FIFA's hosting requirements and it should not be politicised," a Qatari official said of the accord.

"We have always said that anyone with a World Cup match ticket will be allowed to enter Qatar. Because of this agreement, Palestinians will now be able to enjoy the first World Cup in the Arab and Muslim world.

"Our stance on normalisation has not changed. Qatar's position remains firmly linked to resolving the Palestinian issue, including a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative," the official told AFP.