Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Sporting confirm Manchester United interest in Amorin as manager

The club is ready to pay $10.79 million release clause to get the Portuguese manager on board.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 16:02 IST
sportsFootballManchester UnitedErik ten Hag

Follow us on :

Follow Us