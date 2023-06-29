Spurs sign midfielder Maddison from Leicester

Spurs sign midfielder Maddison from Leicester

The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 29 2023, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 07:40 ist
James Maddison. Credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Spurs paid 40 million pounds ($50.54 million), according to British media reports, for the 26-year-old, who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions during five seasons with Leicester.

Maddison also won the FA Cup in 2021.

The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month and becomes Spurs' third signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Getting distracted by the smaller things

DH Toon | Getting distracted by the smaller things

Emergency then, Emergency now

Emergency then, Emergency now

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

 