Sunil Chhetri: 6 things to know about the football legend

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the country's national football team, is a revered figure in Indian sports and a key figure in the world of football. He announced his retirement from international football, and is set to hang his boots after India's FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait on June 6. Chhetri took to his social media account to share this news with his fans and followers. As he bids farewell to football, here we list 6 things about this soccer legend that every sports lover should know.