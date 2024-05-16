Sunil Chhetri: 6 things to know about the football legend

Sunil Chhetri is India's all-time leading goal scorer in international football. To date, he has scored 94 goals in 150 international matches, making him the third-highest active goal scorer in the world, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Chhetri has earned as many as 150 caps for India, making him the most capped player in the history of Indian football. His experience and leadership gave the Indian football team a new dimension on the global stage.
Not many know that Sunil Chhetri's mother, Sushila Chhetri, has played for the Nepal women's national team. Her sporting background influenced Sunil's early interest in football.
Sunil Chhettri played a crucial role in India’s 2008 AFC Challenge Cup win, which helped the team qualify for the first AFC Asian Cup (2011) in 27 years.
Chhetri helped India win the Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012) as well as the SAFF Championship (2011, 2015, 2021).
In his illustrious two-decade-long international career, Chhetri has won the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year award seven times, with the latest coming in 2021-22.
Published 16 May 2024, 09:38 IST