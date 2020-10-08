Courtois pulls out of internationals with hip injury

Thibaut Courtois pulls out of internationals with hip injury

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Oct 08 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 22:44 ist
Thibaut Courtois. Credit: AFP.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from their squad for their three internationals over the next week because of a hip injury, the Belgian football association said on Thursday.

The withdrawal has plunged the team into a goalkeeping crisis ahead of their friendly against the Ivory Coast in Brussels on Thursday and their two Nations League matches away against England and Iceland.

Courtois was not scheduled to be involved against the Ivorians but was expected to play against England at Wembley on Sunday, marking a return to London for the former Chelsea player.

Two of Belgium's back-up goalkeepers -- Koen Casteels and Hendrik Van Crombrugge -- have already dropped out of the squad, both to attend the birth of their children.

That has left only Simon Mignolet of the four keepers originally named in the squad.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has since called up Davy Roef from Gent and under-21 team goalkeeper Jens Teunckens to serve as Mignolet's deputies.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thibaut Courtois
FOOTBALL
Belgium
Ivory Coast

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 