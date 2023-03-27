Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Conte was appointed Tottenham manager in November 2021 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito-Santo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 27 2023, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 03:28 ist
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte. Credit: Reuters photo

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with manager Antonio Conte, the Premier League club said on Sunday, with Cristian Stellini to be acting head coach for the remainder of the season.

Conte was appointed Tottenham manager in November 2021 following the sacking of Nuno Espirito-Santo.

