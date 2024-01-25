UEFA Chief of Football quits over row with Ceferin

UEFA's Chief of Football Zvonimir Boban has said he was leaving European soccer's governing body in protest against its president Aleksandar Ceferin's move to support changes in statutes that would allow him to extend his term in office.

Boban, a former AC Milan midfielder and captain of Croatia, announced his decision in an open letter published by Croatian website Telesport.

"I'm sorry and I'm sad, but I'm leaving UEFA," Boban said in the letter.

Boban added that the reason for his departure was Ceferin's support for a proposal to change UEFA's rules at its next Congress on Feb. 8 in Paris that would allow him to stand for re-election when his current four-year term ends in 2027.