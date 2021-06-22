Euro: UEFA refuses to light Allianz in rainbow colours

UEFA refuses to light Munich's Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany-Hungary match

'UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation'

AFP
AFP, Munich,
  • Jun 22 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 14:49 ist
Allianz Arena illuminated in the rainbow colours. Credit: AFP File Photo

UEFA on Tuesday rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match in support of the LGBT community and to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government.

"UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," said European football's governing body in a statement.

"Given the political context of this request -- a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must refuse."

UEFA
Euro 2020
Germany
Hungary
LGBTQ

