Van Dijk wants to be part of Liverpool transition after Klopp leaves

"The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that," Van Dijk told British media.

"There is nothing for me to discuss (regarding my future) because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already.

"There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn't say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let's see."

Liverpool, who are third with 78 points from 36 matches, next travel to Aston Villa on Monday before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final league game of the season.