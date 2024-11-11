Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Van Nistelrooy says final emotional moments as United boss did not feel like goodbye

United recorded three wins and a draw across all competitions in the four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked and Van Nistelrooy temporarily took charge.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 03:07 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester UnitedPremier League

Follow us on :

Follow Us