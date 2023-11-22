Victorious Blue colts target bigger things

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, Bengaluru FC 'B' played out a goalless draw against FC Bengaluru United in the BDFA Super Division. It was a telling outcome for the Blue Colts, as it meant that they had remained unbeaten throughout their victorious campaign.
With 16 wins and two draws in 18 matches, it is clear that Bibiano Fernandes has done a good job at the helm of the reserves team.
Contrast this to last season where BFC 'B' finished fifth in the table, 13 points adrift of champions Sporting Club Bengaluru.
Fernandes, whose previous tenure was with the Indian U-17 football team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, drilled his trademark possession-based philosophy to the receptive academy players to reap the rewards.
"It was easy for me to get these players to adapt to the style of play I wanted to implement, and I saw a lot of improvement from the first game onwards," Fernandes told DH.
In Simon Grayson, the senior team have a head coach who is not shy of giving deserving youngsters a chance in the first team.
"Simon has been a very cooperative figure and he’s always trying to help the B team players to try and make that step up. I’m sure that more players will get their chances in the senior team very soon," Fernandes added.
Jan van Loon, the academy director of Bengaluru FC who worked closely with talents like Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah during their academy days at Arsenal, outlined the importance of having a robust academy structure.
"Our silverware in the academy is a player into the first team, that is gold. We were looking at which players can replace somebody in the first team within 18 months. We need to set the bar very high and make sure that the first team staff are happy to take these academy players," van Loon said.
Next up on the agenda is a title defence of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). BFC's academy players have won both the editions of the RFDL.
"The constant aim of this team and what I demand of them is to keep improving. The boys are ready to do that, and we are looking forward to the RFDL," Fernandes signed off.