Wayne Rooney retires, takes up Derby management role

Wayne Rooney has retired from playing and has been appointed as Derby's manager on a permanent basis, the Championship club announced on Friday.
The former Manchester United and England player has been in charge of the Rams on an interim basis since Phillip Cocu was sacked in November.
More to follow...
