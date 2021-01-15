Wayne Rooney retires, takes up Derby management role

Wayne Rooney retires, takes up Derby management role

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 15 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 19:44 ist
Wayne Rooney. Credit: AFP Photo

Wayne Rooney has retired from playing and has been appointed as Derby's manager on a permanent basis, the Championship club announced on Friday.

The former Manchester United and England player has been in charge of the Rams on an interim basis since Phillip Cocu was sacked in November.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 