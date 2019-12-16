We are missing a player like Miku: Cuadrat

Having faltered for the first time at home in the Indian Super League aganist Mumbai City FC on Sunday since his time at the helm, Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat stressed that he was keen to look at the positives and march on in their quest to defend the title successfully.

"I'm not happy about it," said Cuadrat on Monday on the 3-2 loss which ended his team's 13-game unbeaten run at home. "But it (the run) shows the consistency of the team. Last season we were getting a lot of points in the last moments of the game, this season it looks like it has changed. It's our work to keep trying to repair the situation," he said.

However, with result-altering late goals conceded against FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and now Mumbai, the coach is aware that there is work to be done. There is an obvious lack of goal threat that the defending champions carried last season and while the defence has been strong for the most part, there are cracks to be ironed out, especially late in the game.

"We had a very good squad last season but we are missing an important player like Miku. The management decided that there was not enough money to pay for a player like that so we went for another kind of player and we're unlucky that Manu (Manuel Onwu) was available with us for just three games (because of injury)," stressed the coach about the attacking woes while adding that there is still a foreigner position available to be filled if necessary.

"We have talents but talents need to learn. We have two very hardworking wingers like Ashique and Udanta, they do a lot for the team (in defensive phase) but Udanta has one goal and Ashique has no assists or goals. So it is a problem," he admitted.

However, he stressed the versatility provided by players like Ashique, Rahul Bheke and Harmanjot Khabra.

"It's in the hands of the young talent to be professional, consistent, work day after day and be strong mentally. It's not a mathematical formula. Ashique is learning and can be a perfectly good left back. We became champions because these versatile players they gave us a lot. I have the best players possible that my budget allows."

NEUFC tie uncertain

Meanwhile, their game against NorthEast United to be played on Wednesday remains mired in uncertainty following CAB protests in the Assam.

The club was scheduled to travel Monday morning but had to change plans and are still awaiting an update from the ISL regarding the game.

"We're travelling tomorrow, if there is no change. It's in the hands of the ISL," Cuadrat confirmed.