Who can replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager

The French World Cup-winner has been without a job since he left Real Madrid in 2021 where he helped the club win two La Liga titles, three consecutive Champions League trophies along with many Super Cups and FIFA Club World Cups. If United is looking at some one who can deliver trophies, then Zidane fits the bill perfectly.
Zidane's patient approach would do good to United's dugout. But it remains to be seen if he would take up the United job even if it is offered as there are rumours that he is more keen on the French national team job.
The Spaniard too is jobless like Zidane after leaving Catalan giants Barcelona at the end of the last season. Xavi learned the tricks of the trade during his stint with Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd and carried over the good work forward at Camp Nou.
Whether he will be ready to relocate to England remains a bone of contention as generally Spanish managers having found the going tough in Premier League.
If United are looking for an out-and-out English manager, then Southgate would be the right choice. The ex national team manager who helped England reach back-to-back Euro Cup had been heavily rumoured for the top job ever since Ten Hag was under the owners' radar following a string of poor performances.
Dan Ashworth, the Sporting Director of United has cordial relation with Southgate, something which started from their FA days. Southgate is more practical-oriented manager than theoretical and whether that goes in line with United's thought process remains a concern.
A 'serial winner' in Italy, Allegri is also another manager, who is currently out of contract and looking for a job after ending his highly successful stint with Serie A giants Juventus. He brings wealth of experience to the table and with his no-nonsense attitude, should ideally fit into the United dug out which looks rag-tagged now. His calm and composure is also something which a badly disjointed United needs now.
Potter is looking for a redemption after an unsuccessful stint at Chelsea and United would just be the club that could turn his fortunes back. After a highly successful coaching career at Brighton, Potter moved to Chelsea where he had an eminently forgettable outing. Though he has kept a low profile since his sacking from Chelsea one and half years ago, his simple-but-effective approach could be what United needs at this hour.