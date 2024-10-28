Who can replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager

The French World Cup-winner has been without a job since he left Real Madrid in 2021 where he helped the club win two La Liga titles, three consecutive Champions League trophies along with many Super Cups and FIFA Club World Cups. If United is looking at some one who can deliver trophies, then Zidane fits the bill perfectly.

Zidane's patient approach would do good to United's dugout. But it remains to be seen if he would take up the United job even if it is offered as there are rumours that he is more keen on the French national team job.