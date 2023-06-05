Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020

  Jun 05 2023
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

 AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday he had decided to end his football career.

The 41-year-old's Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable and successful career.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you." he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.

The striker started his professional career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before embarking on a career that has included leading European teams including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Milan.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

