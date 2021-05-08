Lewis Hamilton claims 100th pole in qualifying for Spanish Grand Prix

World champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 100th pole on Saturday after setting the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver's latest milestone puts him 32 clear of Michael Schumacher in the all-time pole chart and leaves him in prime position to secure a record-extending 98th win in Sunday's race.

Alongside the 36-year-old Briton on the front row in Barcelona will be his Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen.