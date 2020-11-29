Lewis Hamilton wins crash-hit Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton has now won the last five races and 11 of the 15 so far this season

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C) celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Credit: AFP Photo

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first lap crash that ripped his car in two.

The win, from pole position, was the 95th of seven times world champion Hamilton's career and came with the safety car leading the field to the chequered flag.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second with Thai teammate Alexander Albon completing the podium in the floodlit race at Sakhir after Racing Point's Sergio Perez suffered a late engine failure.

Hamilton, who clinched the title in Turkey two weeks ago, has now won the last five races and 11 of the 15 so far this season. 

