Lewis Hamilton's road to his seventh title, race by race

Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh Formula One world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, matching Michael Schumacher's record tally.

The Mercedes driver, with a record 94 wins, is the most successful Formula One driver of all time. The following details his progression to the 2020 title.

AUSTRIAN GP (Valtteri Bottas 25, Charles Leclerc 18, Lando Norris 16)

Bottas won from pole position, with a time penalty dropping Hamilton to fourth. There were only 11 finishers, with Norris setting the fastest lap. An error in qualifying dropped Hamilton from the front row to fifth.

STYRIAN GP (Bottas 43 points, Hamilton 37, Norris 26)

Hamilton won from pole while Bottas started fourth but finished second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen completed the podium. Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel collided on the opening lap and retired.

HUNGARIAN GP (Hamilton 63, Bottas 58, Verstappen 33)

Hamilton won again from pole, and for a record eighth time in Hungary, to wrest the championship lead from Bottas who finished third after a botched start. Verstappen was second, despite crashing on the way to the grid.

BRITISH GP (Hamilton 88, Bottas 58, Verstappen 52)

Hamilton won from pole, his record seventh British victory, but crossed the line on three wheels after a last-lap puncture. Verstappen was second but took the fastest lap. Leclerc was third. Bottas finished 11th after a late puncture when second.

70TH ANNIVERSARY GP (Hamilton 107, Verstappen 77, Bottas 73)

Bottas took pole but Verstappen won to end Mercedes' winning streak. Hamilton passed Bottas with two laps to go for second place and also set the fastest lap. Hamilton's podium equalled Schumacher's record of 155.

SPANISH GP (Hamilton 132, Verstappen 95, Bottas 89)

Another win from pole for Hamilton, his fourth of the season. Bottas started on the front row but dropped to third at the start.

BELGIAN GP (Hamilton 157, Verstappen 110, Bottas 107)

Hamilton started on pole and led every lap to beat Schumacher's F1 record of 24,244km in the lead. Bottas finished second, his best result at Spa.

ITALIAN GP (Hamilton 164, Bottas 117, Verstappen 110)

Hamilton's 94th pole but he finished seventh with the fastest lap (his 50th). The Briton led but had to serve a 10 second stop/go penalty for a safety car infringement. Bottas started on the front row, made a poor start and finished fifth.

TUSCAN GP (Hamilton 190, Bottas 135, Verstappen 110)

Hamilton's 90th win and sixth of the season came from pole. He also set the fastest lap and took a record 222nd points finish. Bottas was second.

RUSSIAN GP (Hamilton 205, Bottas 161, Verstappen 128)

Bottas celebrated his second win of the season and set the fastest lap. Hamilton started on pole but collected two five-second penalties for pre-race practice start infringements. The race was the Briton's 150th for Mercedes.

EIFEL GP (Hamilton 230, Bottas 161, Verstappen 147)

Hamilton, starting second, equalled Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins. Bottas started on pole but suffered his first retirement of the season.

PORTUGUESE GP (Hamilton 256, Bottas 179, Verstappen 162)

Hamilton started on the pole and took a record 92nd win as well as the fastest lap. The Briton won by 25.592 seconds, his biggest margin of the year. Bottas was second.

EMILIA ROMAGNA GP (Hamilton 282, Bottas 197, Verstappen 162)

Mercedes clinched the constructors' title and made sure of the drivers' title -- with Bottas now Hamilton's only rival -- for a record seventh year in a row. Bottas started on pole but collected debris on lap two and damaged his car. Hamilton took his ninth win of the season and 93rd of his career.

TURKISH GP (Hamilton 307, Bottas 197, Verstappen 170)

Hamilton took his 94th career win after starting sixth on a wet track to secure his seventh world championship in style, finishing 31 seconds clear of Mexican Sergio Perez. Bottas, lapped, finished 14th.