Masi removed from F1 role over Abu Dhabi GP management

Michael Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi Grand Prix management

Masi was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Feb 17 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 19:35 ist
Former F1 race director Michael Masi. Credit: Getty Images

 Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One race director due to the management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year which led to Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion.

Masi was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title.

"Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA," read a statement by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

