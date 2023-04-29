Red Bull's Perez wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race

Red Bull's Perez wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race

Leclerc is on pole again for the fourth round of the season

AFP
AFP, Baku,
  • Apr 29 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 20:46 ist
Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sergio Perez won Saturday's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to maintain Red Bull's perfect start to the season.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took second with Max Verstappen in third to keep his lead in the drivers' championship ahead of Sunday's main event.

Leclerc is on pole again for the fourth round of the season but judged on this display he will have his work cut out again to clip the Red Bulls' wings.

Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the season-opener in Bahrain and last time out in Melbourne.

